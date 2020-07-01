Other Sports

Vaishali stuns Muzychuk

R.Vaishali’s fine run continued at the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess, as she shocked former World rapid and blitz champion Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the first round of the second Grand Prix leg on Wednesday. The Chennai girl showed great character to win 6-4 after being 2-4 down.

Vaishali won the last four games to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

Harika bows out

The other Indian in this leg of the tour, Dronavalli Harika, crashed out.

She was beaten 4-7 by Ukraine’s Anna Ushenina, the winner of the first leg.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 9:50:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/vaishali-stuns-muzychuk/article31964797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY