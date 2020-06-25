Other Sports

Vaishali cruises into semifinals

Following the shock exit of World rapid champion Koneru Humpy in the first round, the Indian hopes in this the first of four Grand Prix legs of the tournament rest on Vaishali, who has come through the qualifiers route

R. Vaishali stormed into the semifinals of the first leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess, with a crushing victory over Munkhzul Turmunkh of Mongolia. The Chennai girl won 7.5-3.5.

Following the shock exit of World rapid champion Koneru Humpy in the first round, the Indian hopes in this the first of four Grand Prix legs of the tournament rest on Vaishali, who has come through the qualifiers route.

In Friday’s semifinal, Vaishali will take on Anna Ushenina of Ukraine, who defeated Kateryna Lagno of Russia 6-4.

In the other semifinal, an all-Russian affair, Alexander Kosteniuk will meet Valentina Gunina.

Other results (quarterfinals): Kateryna Lagno (Rus) lost to Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 4-6; Alexander Kosteniuk (Rus) bt Le Thao Nguyen Pham (Vie) 7-3; Munkhzul Turmunkh (MGL) lost to R. Vaishali 3.5-7.5; Valentina Gunina (Rus) bt Ju Wenjun (Chn) 7.5-3.5.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2020 12:06:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/vaishali-cruises-into-semifinals/article31918183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY