HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R. Vaishali becomes India’s third female chess Grandmaster

Vaishali isn’t the first from her family to become the Grandmaster, though. Her younger brother R. Praggnanandhaa had got the GM title in 2018, when he was just 12.

December 02, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Indian chess Grandmasters R. Vaishli, Praggnanandhaa and Vidit in New Delhi. File

Indian chess Grandmasters R. Vaishli, Praggnanandhaa and Vidit in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

R. Vaishali, on December 1, became only the third woman from India to get the Grandmaster (GM) title, the highest a chess player could aspire for. Koneru Humpy was the first; she was, in fact, the world’s youngest female player ever, when she became a GM in 2002, at the age of 15.

The other Indian female GM is Dronavalli Harika. 22-year-old Vaishali completed the final requirement – 2,500 Elo points – during the ongoing Llobregat Open tournament in Spain.

She had got her third GM norm from the Qatar Masters tournament in October and all she needed was to increase her Elo rating. A stunning performance at the Grand Swiss tournament last month in the Isle of Man, where she became the surprise winner, took her closer to that target.

Vaishali isn’t the first from her family to become the Grandmaster, though. Her younger brother R. Praggnanandhaa had got the GM title in 2018, when he was just 12. The siblings from Chennai have also made it for the Candidates tournament, the qualifying event for the World championship match.

The Candidates will be held in Toronto in April.

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.