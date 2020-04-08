UWW plans to conduct Olympic qualifiers in ‘same period’ in 2021

United World Wrestling (UWW) has decided to hold the remaining Olympic Games qualifying events in the ‘same period’ next year.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the UWW postponed three of the four Olympic qualifiers scheduled last month. It organised the Pan-American Olympic qualifier in Ottawa last month, but had to postpone the African/Oceania, European and Asian qualifying events.

It also postponed the World Olympic qualifier, scheduled from April 30 to May 3. The first Olympic qualifier, the World Championships, was held in September last year.

“The remaining OG qualifiers shall be organised in 2021 in the same period as in 2020 (except minor adjustments to the dates). The same organisers as originally planned will stage the remaining qualifiers,” said a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) release, stating that the decisions were taken at a UWW Executive Board meeting held via teleconference.

The apex body also decided to postpone all UWW championships and cancel all international events planned until June 30. It advised all National federations to cancel their events to ensure that the health of all athletes and participants is protected.