UWW moves Asian event from Delhi

February 23, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOLKATA

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has moved the Asian wrestling championships from New Delhi to Kazakhstan capital Astana due to the ongoing enquiry over various allegations, including sexual misconduct, levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by a group of elite wrestlers.

The event, originally scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 2 at the I.G. Stadium Complex in New Delhi, will now take place between April 7 and 15 with final dates to be confirmed, said the UWW in a statement on Thursday.

Astana hosted the 2019 World Championships and Kazakhstan was the host of the Asian championships in 2021. Almaty also hosted the third Ranking Series event last year.

“The UWW was forced to change the host of the continental championships due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian Sports Ministry against the WFI.”

The M.C. Mary Kom-chaired Oversight Committee, which was formed by the Union Sports Ministry to probe the allegations against the WFI and look after the day-to-day administration of the federation, had reportedly requested the UWW to postpone the event.

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers – including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya – have stayed away from participating in any event.

ADVERTISEMENT