UWW award a morale booster: Deepak Punia

Shortly after resuming his training following a bout of dengue, Deepak Punia was pleasantly surprised to know that he has been named ‘Junior Wrestler of the Year’ by United World Wrestling (UWW).

Deepak bagged the 86kg freestyle crown in Tallinn (Estonia) August last, to become India’s first World junior champion in 18 years. On Tuesday, he became the first Indian wrestler and second from the country to get the international federation honour.

Late Yashvir Singh, who was adjudged ‘Coach of the Year’ in 2010 by the apex body (then FILA), was the first Indian to be recognised by the international federation. Yashvir had guided Sushil Kumar, the only elite World champion wrestler from the country, to claim the 66kg freestyle gold medal.

Deepak, a former World cadet champion, said the UWW honour would encourage him.

“It’s a great honour and a morale booster. But right now, all my focus is directed towards the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. The real achievement will be landing a medal in the Olympics. That will give me true satisfaction,” Deepak told The Hindu. The 21-year-old — who missed out on a rare treble when he pulled out of the 86kg final against Hassan Yazdani of Iran due to a leg injury and settled for the silver medal in the elite World championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in September last — said he would concentrate on getting back his fitness.

“I worked on my recovery after the leg injury. Then, the dengue happened. Now I am fine and have started my training. I have put on some weight, so I have to shed a few kilos before I switch to intense training.”

Deepak said he would continue his training under his personal coach Virender Kumar and foreign coach Murad Gaidarov, who was hired by the Wrestling Federation of India with support from Tata Motors.

“I am satisfied with the few days of training with Gaidarov. We worked on ground wrestling and speed work. Will resume training with him from December 21,” he said.