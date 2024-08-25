UTT | Jaipur Patriots defeats U Mumba, Chennai Lions beats Dabang Delhi

After their losses in the opening ties the other day, Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi were in no position to lower their guards. When the two teams took on each other at the Ultimate Table Tennis League here on Sunday, it was expected to be a no-holds barred fight.

And it largely turned out to be so. But it was the home side, which emerged triumphant as it defeated Dabang 8-7 to provide some joy to the spectators who had turned up in quite a large number.

Chennai relies on the energy and direction of its captain Sharath Kamal. The veteran paddler didn’t disappoint as he brought his A-game to defeat Andreas Levenko by two games to one in the opening men’s singles match.

When his backahand drives and forehand topspins work, Sharath is a delight to watch. It was one such day.

Sakura Mori of Chennai attacked relentlessly on both flanks to overcome Orawan Paranang 2-1 in the women’s singles. Sharath then combined wonderfully well with Sakura to win the mixed doubles match against Sathiyan and Orawan 2-1.

Sakura is a powerhouse of energy. More than Sharath, it was the Japanese player’s consistency and accuracy that helped the team win.

Chennai’s Jules Rolland versus Dabang’s Sathiyan was going to be evenly matched given the attacking styles of the paddlers. Rolland prevailed 2-1 to get the requisite eight points for Chennai.

In the other tie, Jaipur Patriots scripted its first win of the season, outwitting U Mumba 9-6. Leading by seven points to 5, Jaipur needed just one point (one game) to close out the tie in the fifth and deciding match.

The 19-year-old Nithyashree, who was a last-minute replacement for Sreeja Akula, produced a dazzling performance to beat a seasoned Sutirtha Mukherjee of U Mumba 3-0.

After Jaipur’s Cho Seungmin’s shock 3-0 win over Quadri Aruna, Suthasini Sawettabut beat U Mumba’s Maria Xiao. It was Manav Thakkar who took the fight to Jaipur’s camp. The 24-year-old Olympian won the mixed doubles match with Maria Xiao and then shut out the challenge from S. F. R. Snehit in men’s singles to give his team a fighting chance.

The results: Chennai Lions bt Dabang Delhi8-7 (Sharath Kamal bt Andreas Levenko 11-5, 11-8, 8-11; Sakura Mori bt Orawan Paranang 11-10, 11-8, 4-11; Sharath & Sakura bt Sathiyan & Paranang 11-6, 11-6, 9-11; Jules Rolland bt Sathiyan 11-7, 11-9, 8-11; Poymantee Baisya lost to Diya Chitale 9-11, 7-11, 5-11).

Jaipur Patriots bt U Mumba9-6 (Cho Seungmin bt Quadri Aruna 11-9, 11-8, 11-5; Suthasini Sawettabut bt Maria Xiao 9-11, 11-5, 11-10; Cho & Nithyashree Mani lost to Manav & Xiao 11-4, 3-11, 9-11; S. F. R. Snehit lost to Manav Thakkar 2-11, 11-7, 11-8); Nithyashree bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 11-7, 11-8, 5-11).