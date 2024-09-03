GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UTT | Challengers pip U Mumba, stay in the last-four hunt

Published - September 03, 2024 12:14 am IST - Chennai

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Victory roar: Yashaswini had the final say against Sutirtha in the last match.

Victory roar: Yashaswini had the final say against Sutirtha in the last match. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The battle between defending champion Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT was expected to be a high-voltage clash at the business end of the Ultimate Table Tennis league stage as two semifinal spots (among four teams) were up for grabs.

The match lived up to its billing as the Challengers edged past U Mumba 8-7 to finish with 37 points. The latter rounded off its engagements a point behind. However, both teams will have to wait and keep a close watch on the proceedings at the Nehru Indoor Stadium for the next two days.

Yashaswini Ghorpade — the GenNext representative of India’s women paddlers specialising with long-pimpled backhand rubbers — gave the Challengers a reason to celebrate by stunning Sutirtha Mukherjee in the final contest. However, Sutirtha, after losing a golden point in the second game, made amends in the last one with a strong backhand return on golden point. That point could prove crucial ahead of the last two league fixtures. Puneri Paltan Table Tennis (28) will face Chennai Lions (25) and Ahmedabad SG Pipers (30) will take on Jaipur Patriots (25) on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Yashaswini produced a strong display against Sutirtha, who adapts fairly well against long pimples. The 19-year-old from Bengaluru used her backhand down-the-line shots to exploit Sutirtha’s forehand corner.

Had Yangzi Liu, Goa’s in-form player, not lost to southpaw Maria Xiao in singles, Challengers would have run away with the tie. Yangzi paired with Harmeet Desai to clinch the mixed doubles rubber and spark a revival.

The results: U Mumba TT lost to Athlead Goa Challengers 7-8 (Quadri Aruna bt Harmeet Desai 11-7, 4-11, 11-10; Maria Xiao bt Yangzi Liu 9-11, 11-10, 11-9; Manav Thakkar & Maria lost to Harmeet & Yangzi 6-11, 11-10, 7-11; Manav lost to Mihai Bobocica 6-11, 8-11,11-7; Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 10-11, 11-10).

The standings: PBG Bengaluru Smashers 48 points (5 ties); Dabang Delhi TTC 41 (5); Athlead Goa Challengers 37 (5); U Mumba TT 36 (5); Ahmedabad SG Pipers 30 (4); Puneri Paltan TT 28 (4); Chennai Lions 25 (4); Jaipur Patriots 25 (4).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.