UTT | Ahmedabad Pipers serves it hot against Jaipur Patriots, enters knockouts

In a franchise league as fiercely competitive as Ultimate Table Tennis, the ideal scenario is to have fate in your own hands going into the last tie.

Facing a similar situation, Ahmedabad SG Pipers responded positively in its clash against another debutant, Jaipur Patriots. The 12-3 victory not only matched the record margin (Chennai Lions against Puneri Paltan TT), but also assured the team a spot in the knockouts.

Ahmedabad’s facile victory at the Nehru Stadium on Wednesday also meant that Lions’ late charge a night earlier wasn’t enough to take it through.

In fact, the moment Bernadette Szocs and Manush Shah combined to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the mixed doubles tie against Cho Seungmin and Nithyashree Mani, the last semifinal slot was sealed and the Ahmedabad camp had a mini-celebration.

Mere formality

Thanks to the Lions’ unprecedented 12-3 win in their penultimate league clash, Pipers had to win seven games against Patriots.

It was going to be a mere formality as the Jaipur outfit was far from competitive, reeling under a spate of injuries and mediocre performances.

Once Lilian Bardet stunned southpaw Cho in the opening rubber, Szocs — the league’s highest-ranked (World No. 13) paddler — followed it up with a clean slate against Suthasini Sawettabut.

After the mixed doubles success, left-hander Manush eased past S.F.R. Snehit who has been struggling with a knee injury.

Lucky Manush

In the last game, with the lanky Snehit putting up a fight, Manush was fortunate to convert the first game point as the ball landed close to the net.

Reeth Rishya converted golden points twice against local girl Nithyashree as Ahmedabad overtook Dabang Delhi TTC to finish second in the league stage.

The results: Ahmedabad SG Pipers bt Jaipur Patriots 12-3 (Lilian Bardet bt Cho Seungmin 11-9, 10-11, 11-10; Bernadette Szocs bt Suthasini Sawettabut 11-10, 11-3, 11-6; Manush Shah & Szocs bt Cho & Nithyashree Mani 11-9, 11-5, 8-11; Manush Shah bt Snehit SFR 11-6, 11-6, 8-11; Reeth Rishya bt Moumita Dutta 11-10, 11-9, 11-10).

Final league standings: PBG Bengaluru Smashers 48 points, Ahmedabad SG Pipers 42, Dabang Delhi TTC 41, Athlead Goa Challengers 37, Chennai Lions 37, U Mumba TT 36, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 31, and Jaipur Patriots 28 (all teams played five matches).

The semifinal line-up:

PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Athlead Goa Challengers (Thursday, 7.30 p.m.).

Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Dabang Delhi TTC (Friday, 7.30 p.m.).