GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Usyk will no longer be undisputed world heavyweight champion after vacating IBF belt

Oleksandr Usyk said that he will not defend his IBF title on Sept. 21. He was set to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, who is now expected to meet fellow Briton Anthony Joshua

Published - June 26, 2024 11:06 pm IST - London

AP
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk. File

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk. File | Photo Credit: AP

Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be the undisputed world heavyweight champion when he vacates his IBF belt in September.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian boxer said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will not defend his IBF title on Sept. 21. He was set to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, who is now expected to meet fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

“Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know (the) IBF title is important to you," the smiling Usyk said. "(It is) my present to you." Usyk beat Tyson Fury last month in Saudi Arabia to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 24 years. He added Fury's WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

The list of undisputed champions includes Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Floyd Patterson, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Mike Tyson.

Fury's rematch with Usyk is scheduled for Dec. 21, again in Saudi Arabia, but the victor will not be undisputed champion. After that fight, Usyk is considering dropping a weight and returning to box at cruiserweight.

The 2012 Olympic champion became the division's undisputed champion in 2018 and could attempt to repeat that feat.

Related Topics

boxing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.