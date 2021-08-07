Tokyo Olympics | USA and Brazil set up gold-medal clash

07 August 2021 04:49 IST

Both score straight-set wins over Serbia, South Korea respectively

It proved to be a day to remember in Tokyo for American volleyball. Or the American women’s volleyball to be precise.

After April Ross and Alix Klineman gave the United States the gold in women’s beach volleyball, their compatriots stormed into the final of the women’s volleyball with a straight-set victory over Serbia in the semifinal. The US won 25-19, 25-15, 25-23to set up a final clash on Sunday with Brazil, which beat South Korea 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.

It was a sweet revenge for the Americans against Serbia in the match between the bronze and silver medallists from the last Olympics. Five years ago in Rio at this stage, they had lost to their European rivals.

They have an excellent chance to win their first ever Olympic gold in the event– after collecting three silver and two bronze, the last of which came in Rio.

Their performance in the semifinal at the Ariake Arena certainly has raised hopes of the gold. They were too good for a strong Serbian side.

Late in the opening set, Serbia had shown some pluck, saving four set points before a smash from Foluke Akinradewo ended that fightback. The Serbians could not quite replicate such resilience in the next two sets.

The US was strengthened by the return to the squad of setter Jordyn Poulter. Jordon Thompson is still nursing her ankle injury though, but her replacement Andrea Drews rose to the occasion once again, scoring 17 points, more than any of her teammates.

The results (semifinals): United States bt Serbia 25-19, 25-15, 25-23; Brazil bt South Korea 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.