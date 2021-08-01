U.S. smash world record to win men’s Olympic 4x100m swimming medley relay

Tokyo

01 August 2021 08:50 IST

The U.S. team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple touched in 3:26.78 minutes to smash the global 3:27.28 mark set at the 2009 world championships.

A storming butterfly leg from Caeleb Dressel powered the United States to a new world record and the gold medal in the men’s Olympic 4x100m medley relay final on August 1.

The U.S. team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Dressel, and Zach Apple touched in 3 minutes 26.78 seconds to smash the global 3:27.28 mark set at the 2009 world championships.

Britain came second in 3:27.51 and Italy were third in 3:29.17.

Advertising

Advertising

The Americans were trailing at 200m after Andrew’s breaststroke leg against Britain’s Adam Peaty but when Dressel hit the water that changed.

He clawed back the lead, leaving Apple to finish the job.