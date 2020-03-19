US PGA Championship postponed

The US PGA golf Championship, scheduled to be held from May 14 to 17 at the Harding Park in San Francisco, has been postponed, the second 2020 major golf championship to be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Date to be finalised
The PGA of America said on Tuesday it hoped to reschedule the event at Harding Park later in the year.
The news came after Augusta National Golf Club announced that the Masters would not be held April 9-12.
The decision by the PGA of America to postpone the PGA Championship comes as millions of San Francisco residents have been ordered to stay home in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
