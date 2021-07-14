Other SportsLos Angeles 14 July 2021 04:14 IST
US hoopsters lose again
Updated: 13 July 2021 22:06 IST
The United States men's basketball team lost 91-83 to Australia in a pre-Olympic friendly tournament in Las Vegas on Monday.
This was the second straight loss for the Americans, whose roster includes a host of NBA All-Stars.
On Saturday, USA had lost 90-87 to unheralded Nigeria. They have now lost four of their last five games dating back to the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where they finished an embarrassing seventh.
