US hoopsters lose again

Los Angeles

14 July 2021 04:14 IST

The United States men's basketball team lost 91-83 to Australia in a pre-Olympic friendly tournament in Las Vegas on Monday.

This was the second straight loss for the Americans, whose roster includes a host of NBA All-Stars.

On Saturday, USA had lost 90-87 to unheralded Nigeria. They have now lost four of their last five games dating back to the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where they finished an embarrassing seventh.

Advertising

Advertising