GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

United World Wrestling backs Wrestling Federation of India

March 08, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOLKATA

Sports Bureau

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for the sport, on Friday, made it clear that it would receive entries only from its affiliated national body, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), for the upcoming Asian championships and Asian Olympic Games qualifier in Bishkek.

After the Delhi High Court – acting on a plea by some prominent wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik – on Thursday ruled that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed ad-hoc committee would conduct selection trials for the said events, UWW came out in support of the WFI.

When the WFI was suspended by the UWW, the ad-hoc committee had fixed the trials on March 10 and 11 in Sonepat and Patiala. After WFI’s suspension was lifted on February 13, the national body announced the same dates for trials in Delhi.

In its letter, UWW president Nenda Lalovic said, “It is the responsibility of the national federations regularly affiliated to UWW to select and announce their teams for the Continental Championships, the World Championships, the Olympic Games Qualifying Tournaments as well as the Ranking Series and other International tournaments on the official calendar.

“This is in line with the principles enshrined in our rules and regulations and no other entity may take this role on your behalf,” said the letter.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.