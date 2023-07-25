HamberMenu
Handball Association of India recognised as National Sports Federation

July 25, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
A. Jagan Mohan, secretary-general of the Handball Association of India.

A. Jagan Mohan, secretary-general of the Handball Association of India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has decided to recognise the Handball Association of India (HAI) as National Sports Federation (NSF) for the promotion and regulation of the sport in the country with immediate effect, according to a communication from the Union Secretary to Government of India, Sudhir Kumar Gupta.

“While deciding to recognise the HAI as NSF for handball, the Ministry has taken into account the fact that HAI is duly affiliated to the International governing body for the sport, International Handball Federation, the Asian Handball Federation and also the Indian Olympic Association,” he said in the letter addressed to the HAI.

“Futher the elections of the HAI have been held under the supervision of retired District Judge Justice Deepak Kumar Srivastava and it has been decided to take on record the elections of HAI held on July 26, 2023,” the top official said.

The list of office-bearers

President: Digvijay Singh Chautala; Secretary-general: A. Jagan Mohan Rao; Treasurer: Tejraj Singh.

It has also been communicated that the Federation shall give at least a two-month advance to the Government for any change in its Constitution and that it should maintain its accounts as per the Mercantile System of accounting.

“Further, as handball is included in Olympics and Asian Games, HAI is hereby directed to adhere to the guidelines issued by the IHF and the IOA so that Indian athletes are not deprived of the opportunity to represent the country in the international events,” the Union Secretary said.

