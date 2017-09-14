Uncertainty over Cottalorda’s future

The uncertainty over Indian women’s boxing coach Stephane Cottalorda’s future has provided a headache to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The Frenchman, who returned to Paris earlier this month, has sent an email to the BFI, stating that several issues have forced him to have a second thought over his association with Indian boxing.

“He is raising issues such as the delay in payment of his salary for the month of August and issues related to social security and accommodation,” a BFI official, who is handling the matter, told The Hindu on Thursday.

“Since he is yet to have a PAN card, he is having problems in getting his dues. Still, the SAI, which pays him directly, released 70% of his salary on Sept. 6.”

Categorical denial

The BFI official categorically denied that the 41-year-old Cottalorda had put in his papers. “On one hand, his letter says that due to ‘lack of professionalism and seriousness I would not return to India anymore’ and on the other hand it says ‘resolution of all the problems would condition my return to India.’”

The BFI official pointed out that Cottalorda had not yet resigned from his job with the French team.

He added that the coach also had issues over the federation’s requirement of selecting the team about a month in advance in the run-up to a tournament. “We can hardly do anything about this. The SAI needs some time to process things and the embassies take their time to issue visas.”

A federation source believes that the coach has “problems in gelling with the Indian system”, while the men’s foreign coach, Swedish Santiago Nieva, had no such issues.

Nevertheless, the BFI official claimed that the federation as well as the SAI had been supportive of the Frenchman and would like to convince him to continue his association with the Indian women.