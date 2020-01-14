Other Sports

Ummer Koya passes away

File photo of P.T. Ummer Koya

File photo of P.T. Ummer Koya

P.T. Ummer Koya, the former vice-president of world chess governing body FIDE, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 69.

Koya also served as the secretary of the All India Chess Federation for a long period.

Significant role

Koya was recogonised as an active sports administrator who played a significant role in bringing major international tournaments — including the World championship — to India and rising the profile of the sport.

Koya’s career, however, had ended in controversy, amid allegations of corruption.

