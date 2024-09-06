Ultimate Table Tennis | Harmeet Desai sounds confident on retaining the title

Goa Challengers’ captain Harmeet Desai appeared in good spirits in the mixed zone here on Thursday, as his team had just scripted a comfortable 8-4 win over table topper Bengaluru Smashers in the semifinals of the Ultimate Table Tennis League.

According to Harmeet one of the reasons why Smashers lost was their inability to fight back since they had it easy in all their previous ties.

“We struggled a bit in qualification (league matches). We knew how to get out of it. On the other hand, for Smashers, it was the first time they were down 4-0 or 5-2. It was a new situation, and they didn’t know how to get out of it. We were more experienced in the situation.”

Captain Harmeet's Heroics in tonight's semifinal between Athlead Goa Challengers & PBG Bengaluru Smashers makes him the @IndianOilcl Player of the Tie 🤩🔥



Catch the action live tomorrow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.



Tickets 🎟 available on 🔗 https://t.co/OG2cOMtwB3… pic.twitter.com/DsTFGZsHd5 — Ultimate Table Tennis (@UltTableTennis) September 5, 2024

Harmeet praised Italy’s Mihai Bobocica and Yangzi Liu of Australia, who gave Challengers a solid start by winning the first two singles.

“The way Bobo and Yangzi started, beating Alvaro Robles and Manika Batra was fantastic. They were both in very good shape. It gave me lots of confidence going into the match against Jeet Chandra.

“Also, it was crucial we had got one point in the mixed doubles match. So, in the fourth match, Jeet was under pressure as the team was down 4-5 on points. My strategy was to play aggressive and that worked. I just wanted to go all out and try and put a lot of pressure on him.”

Harmeet admitted there would be pressure but said his team will take the final as just another tie. This is the first time a team will be defending the title.

“We will just take the next match as a normal match. We are not going to think a lot about winning the title. There will be pressure. We will be facing one of the two toughest teams against whom we had lost in the league.

“We know how strong they are. We will carry the momentum that we have been carrying from the last three matches. We have a very good team and can win (the final to be held on Saturday). Even last time, we finished fourth after the end of the league but beat the No. 1 team in the final.”

Harmeet said the UTT has always produced some very good players and this time was no different. “Every year there has been more than one promising good player. This time, we have Ankur (Bhattacharjee), Yash (Yashaswini Ghorpade) and Nithyashree Mani. UTT is such a platform where players can come up and show their skills. The number will only increase and it is good for Indian TT,” he said.