Ultimate Table Tennis: Dabang Delhi drubs U Mumba, inches closer to semifinal

July 24, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Pune

Dabang Delhi had a near-perfect outing against U Mumba as the previous edition’s finalist all but assured itself of a place in the semifinals of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.

Thanks to a 11-4 landslide win — the joint-highest margin of the season, equalling Chennai Lions’ scoreline against Goa Challengers over the weekend — Dabang climbed to the second spot in the standings with the last league round remaining for all the six teams.

The Delhi thinktank had its plans in place, pitting Ayhika Mukherjee — the unorthodox Indian — against World No. 26 Lily Zhang in singles. Brimming with confidence after watching teammate Jon Persson roll over Manav Thakkar in the opening rubber, Ayhika responded to the challenge with a stunning win over Zhang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayhika, the in-form Indian, used her pimpled rubbers effectively to flummox Zhang in a contest that saw all three games stretched to the golden point.

Despite Aruna Quadri living up to his billing against Dabang’s G. Sathiyan in the feature clash, overpowering the Indian ace with a string of forehand winners, Sreeja Akula capped a fine day for Dabang by sweeping past Diya Chatale in the final match.

U Mumba’s loss could make its last league game on Thursday, against Puneri Paltan, a virtual quarterfinal.

The results:

Dabang Delhi bt U Mumba 11-4 (Jon Persson bt Manav Thakkar 11-8, 11-8, 11-7; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Lily Zhang 10-11, 11-10, 11-10; G. Sathiyan & Barbora Balazova bt Manav & Lily Zhang 5-11, 11-5, 11-8; Sathiyan lost to Quadri Aruna 6-11, 6-11, 11-8; Sreeja Akula bt Diya Chitale 11-8, 11-9, 11-8).

The standings: Chennai Lions 35 points (4 ties); Dabang Delhi 33 (4); Goa Challengers 30 (4); U Mumba 28 (4); Puneri Paltan 28 (4); Bengaluru Smashers 26 (4).

Tuesday’s fixture: Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers, 7.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.