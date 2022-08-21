Ultimate Kho Kho | Odisha Juggernauts beat Gujarat Giants

PTI Pune
August 21, 2022 23:10 IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik poses for photographs with players during the unveiling ceremony of the jersey of ‘Odisha Juggernauts’, the Kho Kho team of Odisha, ahead of the Ultimate Kho Kho League, at Kalinga stadium, in Bhubaneswar, on August 1, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Riding on Dilip Khandvi and Vishal’s brilliant defensive play, Odisha Juggernauts handed Gujarat Giants their first defeat in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho on August 21.

Dilip defended for four minutes and 33 seconds and Vishal for three minutes four seconds in a thrilling match that ended with a 50-47 scoreline. It was the third win for Odisha Juggernauts in the league.

Wazir Subhasis Santra scored 10 points for Odisha Juggernauts by dismissing four players while Milind Chavarekar supported him with seven points.

For Gujarat Giants, Aniket Pote and Suyash Gargate scored nine and eight points respectively.

Earlier, Odisha Juggernauts won the toss and chose to defend. Vishal, coming into the second batch, earned his team four bonus points while defending for more than three minutes before he was out by Wazir Akshay Bhangare. However, Gujarat Giants took a 22-4 lead after the opening turn.

Odisha Juggernauts, which came into the match following a win against Rajasthan Warriors, fought back well as they added 24 more points in the attack to end the first innings with a 28-24 lead.

