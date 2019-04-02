Ultimate Kho Kho League announced

The Ultimate Kho Kho League, featuring eight teams consisting of national and international players and played on a double round-robin league format, has been proposed to be staged in two cities in September-October this year according to the Kho Kho Federation of India.

Union Sports Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated the organisers on their attempt to promote the indigenous game.

“Kho Kho is played in every school in rural areas. It is a game that does not require any equipment. You only need speed and agility,” said the Sports Minister.

Col. Rathore also assured all help from the government for the promotion of the game.

The president of the Kho Kho Federation of India, Sudanshu Mittal, said that every effort was being made so that, “Kho Kho, kho na jaye” (the game of kho kho is not lost).

Rajeev Mehta, the Indian Olympic Association secretary general and Kho Kho Federation chairman, said that the sport could be a demonstration game, when Indian attempts to host the Olympics in 2032.

Stating that the game was played in 20 countries, the organisers stressed that the league would embrace technology in a big way and tweak the rules to make it attractive for television.

The game is in the process of getting into the Asian Games.

It was announced that the 21-day league would also serve as a foundation for state level competitions and district level leagues.

One of the leading sports broadcasters is expected to telecast the league that is tentatively scheduled to feature 60 matches.

The team owners and sponsors would be finalised in due course of time.