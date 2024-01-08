Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants top points table with dominating victory over Telugu Yoddhas

January 08, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Cuttack

Gujarat Giants moved to the top of the Ultimate Kho Kho points table after securing a 42-22 win over Telugu Yoddhas here on Monday.

Giants emerged winners riding on a strong show by their defenders, who gained eight dream run points.

Arnav Patankar and V Subramani were the attacking stars as they collected 10 points each.

The Giants, however, began on a defensive note with the opening batch of Vinayak Pokarde, Akshay Bhangare and Ram Mohan running rings around the Yoddhas' attackers, aided by some successful reviews.

Gujarat Giants compiled five dream run points while the Yoddhas had a lead of 8-5 at the end of turn 1.

Telugu Yoddhas bounced back with a fine defensive display in turn 2. Their first batch consisting of Lipun Mukhi, Prasad Patil and Arunk Gunki managed to get four dream run points. Gunki was particularly impressive, having spent almost three minutes on the mat.

However, the Giants gained the advantage back, eliminating the following Yoddhas batch in no time as the former led 19-12 after the innings ended.

As the Yoddhas hunted for a solid performance, Gujarat Giants’ first and second defensive batches gained three dream run points while Ravi Vasave remained unconquered.

With the scores locked at 22-22 heading into the final turn, Telugu Yoddhas had a mountain to climb.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants' attackers came up with an engaging display in turn 4 and walked away with success.

Both teams have already sealed their place in the semi-finals.

