Ultimate goal is to win an Olympic medal in 2028: Nishka Agarwal

August 22, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Hyderabad

Fifteen-year-old Nishka Agarwal of Telangana clinched a gold in table vault in the third Pharaoh’s Cup gymnastics championship in Cairo (Egypt).

She won the gold in the Junior nationals last year. Nishka, a student of Gaudium Sportopia here, is being coached by Manoj Rana.

Nishka, who started gymnastics at the age of seven, is now eagerly anticipating her transition into the senior category next year.

“I am delighted with the gold in Cairo. It is a huge morale-booster. I will work really hard to make it big in the seniors grade too as the ultimate goal is to win an Olympic medal in the 2028 edition,” Nishka said.

“Right now, the immediate focus will be on the upcoming World Cups, crucial qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics as I pursue my biggest dream,” she said.

“I am also grateful to the Sports Authority of India, Gymnastics Federation of India and the Telangana Gymnastics Association for their great support and belief in me,” Nishka said.