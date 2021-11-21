Uganda para badminton | Kadam wins gold, Bhagat three silvers

Sukant Kadam .

Kampala

21 November 2021 21:52 IST

India’s Sukant Kadam claimed a gold at the Uganda para badminton international, while compatriot and World No. 1 and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat bagged three silvers here on Sunday.

World No. 5 Kadam defeated compatriot Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-16, 17-21, 21-10 in the SL4 category.

In the SL3 final, Bhagat was beaten by doubles partner Manoj Sarkar 19-21, 16-21. In the doubles, Bhagat and Sarkar lost 21-10, 20-22, 15-21 to compatriots Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee.

Advertising

Advertising

In SL3-SU5 mixed doubles, Bhagat and Palak Joshi lost 19-21, 16-21 to compatriots Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi G. Joshi.