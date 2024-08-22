GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U17 Wrestling World championship: Ronak Dahiya wins bronze, three women in semifinals

Published - August 22, 2024 01:11 am IST - Amman (Jordan)

PTI

Three Indian women wrestlers progressed to the semifinals of the U17 World Wrestling Championship while Greco-Roman practitioner Ronak Dahiya bagged a bronze medal in the 110kg, here.

Aditi Kumari put up an impressive show against Ukraine's Karolina Shperyk (10-0) and Marriem Mohamed Abdelaal (4-2) to set up the 43kg semifinal against Aleksandra Berezovskaia.

In 57kg, Neha made it to the semifinals without losing a point. She pinned Greek rival Mairi Mani and then won by technical superiority against Georgia's Miranda Kapanadze. She is now up against Kazakhatsna's Anna Stratan.

In 65kg, Pulkit dominated China's Ling Cai for 'win by fall' and followed that up with a commanding 9-0 victory against Juliana Catanzaro. She will now fight it out with Egypt's Maram Ibrahim Aly for a place in the gold-medal bout.

In the GR bronze medal play-off, Ronak, ranked two in the world, comfortably disposed of the challenge of Turkey's Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India's first medal from the championship on Tuesday night.

He had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semi-final. The gold was won by Ukraine's Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako by technical superiority.

India have a chance of a second medal in 51kg where Sainath Pardhi will take on Kazakhstan's Mussan Yerassyl in the bronze play-off after winning his repechage round.

