U Mumba tames the Bulls

Aerial route: Thalaivas’ Prapanjan tries to escape the Titans’ clutches.

BENGALURU

22 December 2021 23:44 IST

Thalaivas-Titans contest ends in a thrilling Tie

Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as it beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League season opener here on Wednesday.

The U Mumba raider clinched a Super 10 (19 points) and was ably supported by the team’s defence in a statement victory by the season 2 champion.

Pawan Sehrawat had an off-day for Bengaluru Bulls, which missed a quality third raider to support Chandran Ranjit and Pawan.

At half-time, U Mumba had a seven-point lead (24-17) before pulling away further and finishing a 46-30 win.

In the second match, Telugu Titans made an incredible comeback to tie 40-40 with Tamil Thalaivas. Manjeet was the star raider for the Thalaivas with a Super 10 (12 raid points) while Siddharth Desai, despite spending a lot of time away from the mat, clinched a crucial Super 10 (11 points) for the Titans.

The lack of do-or-die raids in the first half was testimony to the high pace with which the contest was played.

A 3-point super raid with four minutes remaining for half-time by Manjeet gave Thalaivas an opportunity to inflict an all out and it did so in the 18th minute to make it 20-20.

The momentum helped Thalaivas end the half 23-21. Captain Rohit Kumar's absence meant Titans looked rudderless. However, it had enough in the tank to snatch a tie.

The results: U Mumba bt Bengaluru Bulls 46-30; Telugu Titans tied with Tamil Thalaivas 40-40; Bengal Warriors bt UP Yoddha 38-33.