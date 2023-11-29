ADVERTISEMENT

U Mumba retain Surinder Singh as skipper ahead of Pro Kabaddi League season 10, launch new jersey

November 29, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Surinder Singh was retained as captain with U Mumba also unveiling their new jersey for the upcoming 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.

Rinku Sharma and Mahender Singh were named the vice-captains of the U Mumba side, who won the title in the second edition of the competition.

Girish Ernak was announced as the local (Mumbai) icon player with the title of 'Spirit of Mumba Captain', who is 'specially assigned the task to nurture young talents in the side from various parts of the country', the franchise said in a statement.

The jersey for PKL season 10 which was unveiled at an event here, also pays homage to the original inhabitants of city — the Koli community — and to the element of water that 'forms the essence of Mumbai', the franchise said.

"Interwoven with elements that encapsulate the heart and soul of Mumbai city, the jersey captures the energy, diversity, hustle and indomitable spirit of the melting pot of people that Mumbai represents," said franchise CEO Suhail Chandhok.

