Twin defeats push Anand to tied fifth

Viswanathan Anand’s defeats in the last two rounds, after a resounding victory over Fabiano Caruana, saw him finish tied fifth in the rapid phase of the Grand Chess Tour Superbet rapid and blitz chess championship here on Friday.

Anand (4.5) was in line for the title after beaing Caruana but defeats to Russia’s Sergey Karjakin and Vietnam’s Le Quang Liem made him tumble.

Korobov wins title

Ukraine’s Anton Korobov, the overnight leader, drew all three rounds to take the title with six points. Shakhriyar Mamedyrov, Levon Aronian and Anish Giri tied for the second spot at five points. Now the action moves to the blitz format when 18 rounds will be played over the weekend.

The results (rapid format): Ninth round: Viswanathan Anand lost to Le Quang Liem (Vie); Anton Korobov (Ukr) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA); Levon Aronian (Arm) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) drew with Wesley So (USA); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) drew with Sergey Karjakin (Rus).

Eighth round: Karjakin bt Anand; Giri drew with Korobov; Liem drew with Artemiev; Caruana lost to Mamedyarov; So lost to Aronian.

Seventh round: Anand bt Caruana; Korobov drew with Aronian; Mamedyarov bt Giri; Liem drew with So; Artemiev lost to Karjakin.

Final standings: 1. Korobov (6 points), 2-4. Mamedyarov, Aronian, Giri (5 each), 5-6. Karjakin, Anand (4.5 each); 7-9. Liem, Artemiev, Caruana (5 each) and So (3).