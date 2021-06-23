Other Sports

Tvesa to have long shot at Olympic berth

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who has been having a good run on the Ladies European Tour, will get one final chance to qualify for Tokyo Olympics when she tees up at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open this week.

Nothing less than a win will give her a chance to join Aditi Ashok in the Tokyo Olympics. Aditi is assured of a berth as she is 44th in the current list of qualifiers.

Tvesa, who has had two Top-10s in her last three starts, will also need some luck in the form of withdrawals from among the qualified players to get into the Top-60.


