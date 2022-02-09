TTFI’s revised calendar

CHENNAI

09 February 2022 23:18 IST

Having had to reschedule the National championships in various categories due to rising cases of COVID-19 last month, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has now announced the revised calendar. The Senior Nationals will be held from March 20 to 27 (Shillong) while the Junior & Youth Nationals will be held (Alappuzah) from March 28 to April 3.

Other events: The cadet & sub-junior Nationals (Indore, Mar. 10-15); Para Nationals (Indore, Mar.17-19); Central Zone National-ranking (Indore, Mar. 7-9).

