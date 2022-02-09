Other Sports

TTFI’s revised calendar

Having had to reschedule the National championships in various categories due to rising cases of COVID-19 last month, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has now announced the revised calendar. The Senior Nationals will be held from March 20 to 27 (Shillong) while the Junior & Youth Nationals will be held (Alappuzah) from March 28 to April 3.

Other events: The cadet & sub-junior Nationals (Indore, Mar. 10-15); Para Nationals (Indore, Mar.17-19); Central Zone National-ranking (Indore, Mar. 7-9).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 11:20:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/ttfis-revised-calendar/article38404097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY