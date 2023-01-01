TTAK to conduct three State different championships from this year

January 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI:

Tia and Tisha Mundenkurian did not have much of a break between matches in the Duroflex Kerala State table tennis championships which concluded at the Alappuzha YMCA on Saturday.

And since the 13-year-old twin sisters from Irinjalakuda played in four age categories — under-15, 17, 19 and women in singles and doubles apart from the team event — their matches were many, perhaps even 20 on some days.

“We got just two or three minutes gap between matches. After one match, immediately came the next. In the evenings, we couldn’t even move from the bed,” said Tia, in a chat with The Hindu, during the State championship at Alappuzha. And Tisha nodded in agreement.

This is because the Table Tennis Association of Kerala (TTAK)has been conducting one single State championship, which included all age categories, and placed a huge burden on players with a good chance of them getting injured.

The TTAK has now decided to conduct three different State championships from this year, with each zone (North, Central and South) hosting an event.

Schools State championship

“Instead of one championship, we have now decided to have separate sub-junior, junior and senior State championship on different dates. The sub-junior championship will include under-11, 13 and under-15 age groups, while junior will have under-17 and under-19 and the senior championship will include an inter-corporate event which could increase the job prospects for our players,” Michael Mathai, the secretary of the TTAK, told The Hindu after the association’s executive committee meeting in Alappuzha on Saturday.

“The sub-junior and junior meets will also have inter-school State championships in every age group which come under them. The schools competition will be a team event with only the winning school of each district qualifying for the State meet.”