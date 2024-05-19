ADVERTISEMENT

TTAK to conduct a new Kerala League with national players early next year

Published - May 19, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The TTAK itself will conduct the event in the first year and is on the lookout for a sponsor

Stan Rayan

With an aim to improve the quality of play in the State, the Table Tennis Association of Kerala has decided to conduct a Kerala League with teams being allowed to sign national players from outside.

“We plan to conduct the league early next year, between January and March, with some five teams,” Michael Mathai, the TTAK secretary, told The Hindu from Alappuzha on Sunday.

“Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram are interested in fielding teams in the new league. We will ask every district to sponsor a side. If they cannot do it, two or three districts can also join together and field a team. Teams can also bring any top player provided they can afford the star.”

The decision to conduct the league was taken at the TTAK’s AGM held in Alappuzha on Sunday.

The TTAK itself will conduct the event in the first year and is on the lookout for a sponsor. Every team will have a senior male and female player and also players from other age categories. There will also be doubles.

The league is expected to last four days and the inaugural edition is likely to be played in Alappuzha.

“We will be mostly following the Gujarat League’s model which has players from many age groups. Players will get exposure through that,” said Michael.

