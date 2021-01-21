TT Nationals moved to Panchukla

The National table tennis championships venue has been moved from Sonipat to Panchkula, near Chandigarh, and the dates advanced to February 15-23.
The dates have been advanced so that the Indian squad may reach Doha well in time for the qualifying rounds of the $200,000 WTT Contender Doha beginning on February 28.
Meanwhile, the National cadet and sub-junior championships is due to start at Indore on February 18.
However, the host has requested the TTFI to reschedule the event by a day or two, citing accommodation-related issues on February 17.
Initially, Indore was to hold the National youth and junior championships. Since several youth and junior players play the senior Nationals too, the cadet and sub-junior Nationals was offered to Indore.
Consequently, the youth and junior Nationals have been moved to Sonipat in March.
