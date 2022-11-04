Other Sports

Treesa-Gayatri enter semifinals; Satwik-Chirag, Malvika lose at Hylo Open

Gayatri Gopichand (right) and Treesa Jolly

Gayatri Gopichand (right) and Treesa Jolly | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament after a hard-fought win in a women's doubles competition here on Friday.

World No. 28 Treesa and Gayatri prevailed 21-17 18-21 21-8 over Chinese Taipei's Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching, ranked 65th, in the quarterfinals to set up a clash with eighth seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand.

However, top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a straight-game loss to seventh seeded English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 17-21 14-21 in a last-8 match.

In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod also was no match to Indonesia's world number 21 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, going down 17-21 10-21 in a lop-sided contest.

Kidambi Srikanth will play Indonesian sixth seed Jonatan Christie later in the day.


