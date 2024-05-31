ADVERTISEMENT

Treesa-Gayatri enter semifinals of Singapore Open after another upset win

Updated - May 31, 2024 03:58 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Singapore

The unseeded Indian duo came back from behind to notch 18-21 21-19 24-22 win in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 19 minutes.

PTI

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rising Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered yet another upset win as they beat the sixth-seeded South Korean duo of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in a tight contest to enter the semifinals of Singapore Open in Singapore on May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unseeded Indian duo came back from behind to notch 18-21 21-19 24-22 win in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 19 minutes.

The world number 30 Indian duo thus made amends of their defeat to the same opponents at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. On May 30, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa and Gayatri had stunned world number two Korean pair of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in the round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Treesa and Gayatri will be up against fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the semifinals on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians in the fray for a podium finish in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost their respective women's and men's singles matches on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

badminton

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US