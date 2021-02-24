Training in a big stadium will be helpful: Sindhu

She is working with Korean coach Park on the ‘drift factor’

For P.V. Sindhu, it has been a different kind of experience — to train under Korean coach Park Tae Sang at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here with two young, relatively unknown sparring partners.

Preparing for the Swiss Open and the All England Championships next month, the 25-year-old believes that the experience of training in a big stadium like Gachibowli, with the drift factor in play, should be useful in future campaigns.

“When I played across bigger stadia, I realised the drift factor was a major issue. Now, I am getting used to training with blowers at the Gachibowli Stadium and this should be handy as the drift factor often led to many unforced errors earlier,” Sindhu said in a chat with The Hindu.

Is this a new idea? “Not really. It has been there for a long time. My father has been suggesting this for a while,” the World No. 7 revealed. “ I am grateful to Sports Authority of India and Sports Authority of Telangana State for letting me train here” the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

Focus

On training without other big names in the National camp, Sindhu said: “I don’t see any difference. I was doing the same kind of training earlier too. I believe it is all about keeping focus on your game and training. And, nothing else.

“Park has been really helpful in rectifying my mistakes after the Thailand events (last month) that did not end on a good note for me. I hope to come back much stronger,” Sindhu said.

“The draw (for All England) looks pretty good. Of course Tai Tzu is not playing, but the other big names like Carolina and Ratchanok, besides top players from Japan, will be there. One player’s absence doesn’t take away the charm of the championship.

Communication

“The coach-player relationship is all about communication before and between the matches, apart from believing in each other,” Sindhu said about Park. “The ultimate goal is to win an Olympic gold. I know it is not going to be easy. I hope I can do it by giving my best.”