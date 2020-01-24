Other Sports

Track and field area may be renovated

There was a proposal to renovate the track and field area at the SAI South Centre here, Capt. Bahl revealed. “We have proposed it to the DG and it is taking shape. It has to have a track, a sand-pit, throwing areas. A multi-gym is also planned. It will take time. Expert agencies are involved. As of now, it is at a conceptual stage, but I do not think it will take more than six months or so to start work.”

