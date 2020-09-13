Tour de France | Pogacar claims 15th stage

Tadej Pogacar pipping Primoz Roglic.

13 September 2020 23:02 IST

Tadej Pogacar beat fellow Slovenian and overall leader Primoz Roglic to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France as defending champion Egan Bernal all but abandoned his crown on Sunday.

The Colombian fell away 13km from the finish at the top of the Col du Grand Colombier, an unforgiving 17.4-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.1%, and lost more than seven minutes on the line.

Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds and Colombian Rigoberto Uran by 1:34. Bernal dropped out of the top 10.

