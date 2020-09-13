Other Sports

Tour de France | Pogacar claims 15th stage

Tadej Pogacar pipping Primoz Roglic.

Tadej Pogacar pipping Primoz Roglic.  

Tadej Pogacar beat fellow Slovenian and overall leader Primoz Roglic to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France as defending champion Egan Bernal all but abandoned his crown on Sunday.

The Colombian fell away 13km from the finish at the top of the Col du Grand Colombier, an unforgiving 17.4-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.1%, and lost more than seven minutes on the line.

Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds and Colombian Rigoberto Uran by 1:34. Bernal dropped out of the top 10.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2020 11:04:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tour-de-france-pogacar-claims-15th-stage/article32594865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story