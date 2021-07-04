Other SportsTignes 04 July 2021 23:05 IST
Tour de France | O’Connor soars to Alpine stage win
Updated: 04 July 2021 23:05 IST
Australian climber Ben O’Connor soared to a high-altitude stage win on the Tour de France on Sunday on a cold, rainy day that culminated in a 21km climb to Tignes.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar strengthened his hold on the Tour lead, while the Citroen AG2R man O’Connnor hauled himself into second in the overall standings.
O’Connor skipped up the final climb leaving other members of his breakaway group, including Colombian pair Nairo Quintana and Sergio Higuita, trailing.
