Tour de France | Jungels wins the ninth stage

July 10, 2022 22:16 IST

Pogacar retains the yellow jersey

Bob Jungels of Luxemburg won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 192.9km mountain trek from Aigle, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The AG2R-Citroen rider prevailed from the day’s breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France’s Thibaut Pinot, who surrendered in the final kilometres and finished fourth.

Castroviejo second

Jonathan Castroviejo took the second place 22 seconds behind Jungels.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Verona ended up in the third place, a further four seconds adrift.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.