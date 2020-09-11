Other SportsPUY MARY (France) 11 September 2020 22:58 IST
Comments
Tour de France | Dani Martinez wins stage 13
Updated: 11 September 2020 22:58 IST
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead
Colombian Dani Martinez won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 191.5-km trek from Chatel-Guyon on Friday.
German Lennard Kamna and Bora-Hansgrohe teammate and compatriot Maximilian Schachmann were second and third respectively.
Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead as defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Colombia lost 35 seconds.
More In Other Sports
Read more...