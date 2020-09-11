Tour de France | Dani Martinez wins stage 13

Dani Martinez.

PUY MARY (France)

11 September 2020 22:58 IST

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead

Colombian Dani Martinez won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 191.5-km trek from Chatel-Guyon on Friday.

German Lennard Kamna and Bora-Hansgrohe teammate and compatriot Maximilian Schachmann were second and third respectively.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead as defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Colombia lost 35 seconds.

