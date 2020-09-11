Other Sports

Tour de France | Dani Martinez wins stage 13

Dani Martinez.

Dani Martinez.  

Colombian Dani Martinez won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 191.5-km trek from Chatel-Guyon on Friday.

German Lennard Kamna and Bora-Hansgrohe teammate and compatriot Maximilian Schachmann were second and third respectively.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead as defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Colombia lost 35 seconds.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2020 10:59:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tour-de-france-dani-martinez-wins-stage-13/article32584589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story