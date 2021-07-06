Other Sports

Tour de France | Cavendish moves closer to Merckx’s record

Mark Cavendish.  

Mark Cavendish won his third stage on the 2021 Tour de France on Tuesday to move within one of Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 wins on the world’s greatest race. The 36-year-old edged Belgians Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to also keep a firm grip on the sprint points green jersey.

The 22-year-old defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey for the overall lead.

Stage 10 took the peloton through the magnificent Rhone Valley where the 165 survivors from the original 184 starters appeared relaxed after their rest day.


