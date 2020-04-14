Other Sports

Tour de France called off

The Tour de France cycling race was finally added to the list of sporting events called off. The three-week race won’t be starting on June 27 in Nice as scheduled. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that all public events with large crowds have been cancelled until at least mid-July.

