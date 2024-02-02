GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top wrestlers to test themselves ahead of Olympic qualifiers

With the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) hosting the event, excellent arrangements have been put in place by converting an open ground to a make-shift indoor facility.

February 02, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - JAIPUR

Y. B. Sarangi
Innovative: The Railway Stadium has been converted into a makeshift indoor facility

Innovative: The Railway Stadium has been converted into a makeshift indoor facility | Photo Credit: Y.B. Sarangi

In the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the Union Sports Ministry and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over recognition of the latter, several top wrestlers of the country will test themselves ahead of the Olympic qualifiers when they compete in the three-day National wrestling championships, starting at the Railway Stadium in Jaipur on February 3.

With two National championships being held back-to-back in Pune and Jaipur, the Government has made it clear that it would not recognise the results from the Pune event as it was organised by the ‘suspended’ WFI – headed by former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s acolyte Sanjay Singh.

As the Ministry has backed the Nationals organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed ad-hoc body here, it was no surprise that names of several elite wrestlers — who would need the Sports Authority of India’s funding for their Olympic preparation — featured in the list of participants.

Among them, two-time World championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat (55kg) — a prominent face in the wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan, who is charged with several allegations including sexual harassment — is making a comeback after her knee surgery. As per the WFI records, Vinesh had competed in 2019 National championships in Jalandhar.

Two other Worlds medallists Anshu Malik (59kg) — who has been out of action since securing a bronze in the Asian championships in April due to a knee issue — Sarita Mor (59kg), Asian championships silver medallist Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Asian Games bronze medallist Sunil Kumar (Greco Roman, 87kg) will add quality to the field. Besides, a host of promising wrestlers, who have proved themselves by medalling at World under-20 and under-23 championships, will be seen in action.

While public sector units, Services and Railways, and one faction of the Haryana unit fielded the majority of leading wrestlers in the championships, confusion prevailed in some cases as wrestlers belonging to two factions of some state units reached here to compete.

With the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) hosting the event, excellent arrangements have been put in place by converting an open ground to a make-shift indoor facility.

