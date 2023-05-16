Top women boxers switch to Olympic weight divisions

May 16, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Some top boxers, including World champions Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora, have switched to Olympic weight divisions ahead of Paris 2024.

Nitu, who won the World title in 48kg, has jumped to 54kg, while Saweety, the 80kg World champion, has come down to 75kg.

As per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) selection policy, Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), the World champions in Olympic weight divisions, have qualified directly for the Hangzhou Asian Games — which will serve as an Olympic qualifier.

Three-week evaluation

The BFI will conduct a three-week evaluation, during the National camp starting at Patiala from Wednesday, to pick boxers in the remaining weights — 54kg, 57kg, 60kg and 66kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recently held trials, two-time World youth champion Nitu made it into the shortlist of three boxers for 54kg. She defeated her childhood friend and another two-time World champion and Asian championship bronze medallist Sakshi Chaudhary on her way to claim a place along with Preeti Sai Pawar, who competed in the World championships, and former World youth champion Jyoti Gulia.

Saweety reduced her weight to keep her Olympic hopes alive. Lovlina and National bronze medallist Jigyasa Rajput are the other two in 75kg.

Parveen Hooda, a 63kg World bronze medallist who had jumped to 66kg, made the cut in 57kg. Worlds bronze medallist Manisha Moun and National silver medallist Vinakshi are the other two.

World youth champion Arundhati Choudhary switched from 75kg to 66kg, while former World youth champion Shashi Chopra came down from 63kg to 60kg.

The BFI will conduct another camp for other talented boxers.

The shortlist: 50kg: Nikhat Zareen, Anamika Hooda, Manju Rani; 54kg: Preeti Sai Pawar, Nitu Ghanghas, Jyothi Gulia; 57kg: Manisha Moun, Vinakshi, Parveen Hooda; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria, Simranjit Kaur, Shashi Chopra; 66kg: Manju Bamboriya, Ankushita Boro, Arundhati Choudhary; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain, Saweety Boora, Jigyasa Rajput.