Top pugilists for Spain event

Boxing champion Mary Kom

KOLKATA

12 February 2021 22:32 IST

Mary Kom and Manish to make a return

Six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom and Worlds bronze medallist Manish Kaushik will return to competition, after almost a year, in the Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain.

Mary, who was recovering from dengue, and Manish, who was going through rehab following a surgery, missed the Europe tour late last year.

Their last competition was the Asian Olympic qualifier in Amman, Jordan, in March 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

They will be part of the Olympic-qualified and probable boxers’ group which will take part in the Spanish event to be held from March 1 to 7, according to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday.

World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal, former Worlds medallist Vikas Krishan and Olympian Sumit Sangwan — who was let off with a reprimand for a doping violation by the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel in March last year — will be among the male boxers on the tour.

This will be the first amateur event for Vikas, who went to the USA for professional training, after the Olympic qualifier.

World Championship medallists Simranjit Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain will be among the female boxers on the tour.

Twelve others will compete in the prestigious 72nd Strandja international tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, from February 21 to 28.

The squads:

Boxam event: Men: Amit Panghal (52kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg).

Women: M.C. Mary Kom (51kg), Manisha Moun and Jasmine (both 57kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg).

Strandja event: Men: Deepak (52kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), Naveen Boora (69kg), Ankit Khatana (75kg), Sachin Kumar (81kg), Naveen Kumar (91kg) and Manjeet Sandhu (+91kg).

Women: Jyoti (51kg), Sakshi (57kg), Shashi Chopra (60kg), Lalita (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg).